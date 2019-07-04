Rk Asset Management Has Lifted Its Buckle (The) (BKE) Stake; As Yum Brands (YUM) Market Value Rose, Plante Moran Financial Advisors Decreased Its Position by $912,582

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,309 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.48M, down from 254,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.98. About 935,984 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 17,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 99,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $818.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 356,035 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 19.45% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Net Sales Decreased 6.5% to $58.6M; 08/03/2018 – The Buckle: Comparable-Store Sales Fell 5.3% in February; 08/03/2018 BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3% VS. EST. UNCHANGED :BKE US; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, FOR 4-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MARCH 3 DECREASED 5.3 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Buckle’s First-quarter Same-store Sales Decline Less Than Expected, Net Sales Miss — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – BUCKLE 4Q EPS 87C, EST. 74C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – Buckle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Comparable Store Net Sales Fell 1.1%; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3%

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 7,176 shares to 25,116 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D reported 4,093 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. South State invested in 0.61% or 59,040 shares. Lifeplan Finance invested in 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Tortoise Invest Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,414 shares in its portfolio. Quantres Asset Management Ltd reported 6,500 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.5% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2.11 million shares. Park National Oh invested in 4,260 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt owns 14,231 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.09% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 34,474 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Arcadia Invest Management Mi stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) stated it has 9,606 shares.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20 million for 31.89 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $3.73 million activity. Gibbs David W sold $576,451 worth of stock. Another trade for 13,986 shares valued at $1.32 million was sold by Creed Greg. Domier Tanya L bought $249,888 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold BKE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested in 0% or 22,308 shares. 19,861 are held by Adams Asset Advsr Lc. Schroder Investment Management Group stated it has 2.22 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com holds 11,162 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 4,261 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 44,109 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.01% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 13,928 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Bank Of America Corporation De reported 40,913 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership reported 37,415 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd holds 92,612 shares. Principal Grp holds 230,542 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 122,384 shares. Intll Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 43,779 shares to 48,092 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.