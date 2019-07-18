Rk Asset Management Has Increased Stake in Buckle (The) (BKE) by $312,660; As Phillips 66 Tive (PSX) Share Price Declined, Hexavest Has Increased by $4.70 Million Its Holding

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Tive (PSX) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 49,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 338,714 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.24M, up from 289,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Tive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 1.93M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 17,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 99,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 541,950 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 19.45% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 08/03/2018 BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3% VS. EST. UNCHANGED :BKE US; 30/05/2018 – Dir Fairfield Gifts 650 Of Buckle Inc; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR 5-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 1.1 PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – The Buckle: Comparable-Store Sales Fell 5.3% in February; 27/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3%; 09/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 25 Days; 10/05/2018 – Buckle’s First-quarter Same-store Sales Decline Less Than Expected, Net Sales Miss — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q EPS 38c; 16/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Net Income

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.22% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pitcairn Communications has 6,400 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co, Ohio-based fund reported 300 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,029 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc has 2.17% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 123,335 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Opus Inv Mgmt owns 4,689 shares. Allstate stated it has 26,056 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.41% or 2.61 million shares. Mufg Americas Holding holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 87,897 shares. 5.70 million are held by Northern Tru. California-based Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 651,619 shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 10 shares.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quebecor Inc Co by 45,075 shares to 115,786 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Artis Util (ARESF) by 88,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,819 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Limited Ab (NYSE:INFY).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Co Inc A (NYSE:SAM) by 13,772 shares to 31,804 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold BKE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,042 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Grp Inc. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). D E Shaw And Communications Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). California Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 55,677 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Com Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 665 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 169,222 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 460,793 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Limited invested in 77,450 shares. Td Asset Management accumulated 28,200 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 52,700 shares. Moreover, Parkside Fin Savings Bank Trust has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Schroder Invest Management Grp holds 2.22 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose And Company Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.17% or 92,612 shares.