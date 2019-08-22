Rk Asset Management Has Increased Opko Health (OPK) Holding by $396,094; First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Shareholder Jbf Capital Has Upped Its Stake by $706,800

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Opko Health Inc (OPK) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 198,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 982,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Opko Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.97. About 1.41M shares traded. OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) has declined 62.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OPK News: 18/05/2018 – OPKO Said Earlier That Novitas Solutions Proposed Non-Coverage Policy for 4KScore Test for Medicare in Draft Determination; 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q LOSS/SHR 8.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12.8C; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Plans to Address Draft Local Coverage Determination Published by Novitas Solutions for 4Kscore Test; 27/04/2018 – OPKO Health: Withdraws Its Request to Voluntarily Delist Its Common Stk From the TASE; 18/05/2018 – OPKO: Draft Determiniation by Medicare Contractor Novitas Is Subject to Public Comment Period Ending July 5; 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q REV. $254.9M, EST. $237.0M; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 01/05/2018 – OPKO Health Appoints Geoff Monk General Manager at BioReference Laboratories; 21/04/2018 – DJ OPKO Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPK)

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 37,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 166,320 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 129,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.54. About 29,090 shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $21,110 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold INBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.89 million shares or 2.71% less from 7.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 10,951 shares. Ohio-based Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Invesco invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Fifth Third Bankshares owns 590 shares. Amer Grp holds 0% or 6,226 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial reported 148,351 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Legal & General Group Public Limited Com holds 1,679 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 127,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Perritt Capital Mgmt holds 163,140 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 14,664 shares. State Street has invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Foundry Prtnrs Limited Company has 270,990 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 470 shares.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 118,125 shares to 858,037 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc. Cmn (NYSE:BLK).

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Co Inc A (NYSE:SAM) by 13,772 shares to 31,804 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 47 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.70 million activity. HSIAO JANE PH D also bought $20,297 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) on Thursday, May 9. Fishel Robert Scott bought $96,000 worth of stock. 10,000 shares were bought by Rubin Steven D, worth $21,442. PAGANELLI JOHN A bought 10,000 shares worth $20,888. $6,630 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares were bought by Logal Adam. $61,500 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares were bought by PFENNIGER RICHARD C JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold OPK shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 151.28 million shares or 12.91% more from 133.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 1.62 million shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). 30.19 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Cumberland Advsrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). 3.69M are owned by Oracle Inv Mngmt. Rk Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.18 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 466,657 shares. Mivtachim The Workers Social Ins Fund Ltd (Under Special Management) stated it has 1.05M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Shikiar Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) for 11,000 shares. 150,000 are owned by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 13,102 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 10,863 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 2.26 million shares. Oppenheimer & stated it has 0% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) for 2,825 shares.

