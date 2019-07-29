Rk Asset Management Has Cut Stake in The Boston Beer Co A (SAM) by $4.05 Million; Merck & Co. (MRK) Stock Value Declined While Chesley Taft & Associates Boosted by $1.35 Million Its Stake

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Co Inc A (SAM) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 13,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,804 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37 million, down from 45,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in The Boston Beer Co Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $400.82. About 838 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 47.93% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM); 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 16,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 194,272 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.16M, up from 177,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $82.03. About 266,149 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – Merck Expands Lead in Lung Cancer Therapy (Video); 06/03/2018 – More negative read-through to $CRVS $MRK terminates its A2A receptor antagonist Preladenant monotherapy and PD1 combo trial citing “the data did not support study endpoints”; 17/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Olaparib; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 07/03/2018 – John Carroll: Breaking –Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS NEGATIVE EXCHANGE RATE EFFECTS ON ADJ EBITDA NOW SEEN IN A RANGE OF -5% TO -7% (PREVIOUSLY -4% TO -6%)

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 198,047 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, down 15.58% or $0.50 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $32.80 million for 36.98 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.81% EPS growth.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) by 10,500 shares to 50,278 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,158 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

