Rk Asset Management Has Cut Position in Dorman Products (DORM) by $3.85 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Zpr Investment Management Stake in Regal Beloit (RBC) Has Upped as Market Value Declined

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $73.43. About 342,859 shares traded or 35.38% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 03/04/2018 – Regal Petroleum 2017 Pretax Profit Surges as Production Increases; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND HK11.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REIT FY CORE PROFIT HK$444.1M; 08/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group forecast; 19/04/2018 – Regal Breakfasts for Royal Wedding Watching at British Restaurants; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $5.60 TO $6.00 DUE TO NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 parent results; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – FINAL DISTRIBUTION OF HK$0.071 PER UNIT; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $6

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 47.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 43,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 48,092 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, down from 91,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.62. About 161,591 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 17,847 shares to 5,472 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 22,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,869 shares, and cut its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4.