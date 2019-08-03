Rk Asset Management Has Boosted Its Opko Health (OPK) Holding by $396,094; Wex (WEX) Position Maintained by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 26.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 36,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 177,755 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.13 million, up from 140,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $202.13. About 304,588 shares traded or 4.04% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Opko Health Inc (OPK) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 198,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 982,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Opko Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.94. About 5.59 million shares traded or 23.28% up from the average. OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) has declined 62.19% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OPK News: 23/03/2018 – OPKO HEALTH ENROLLS FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2B STUDY OF OPK88003; 18/05/2018 – OPKO: Draft Determiniation by Medicare Contractor Novitas Is Subject to Public Comment Period Ending July 5; 16/03/2018 OPKO Health Announces Landmark Study Showing 4Kscore® Test is Strong Predictor of Prostate Cancer Mortality Published in Europ; 27/04/2018 – OPKO Health: Withdraws Its Request to Voluntarily Delist Its Common Stk From the TASE; 27/04/2018 – OPKO HEALTH – HAVE SPOKEN WITH CO’S ISRAEL-BASED INVESTORS; THEY EXPRESSED DESIRE CO CONTINUE PRESENCE ON TASE AND URGED CO TO RECONSIDER DECISION; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Said Earlier That Novitas Solutions Proposed Non-Coverage Policy for 4KScore Test for Medicare in Draft Determination; 21/04/2018 – DJ OPKO Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPK); 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q REV. $254.9M, EST. $237.0M; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Plans to Address Draft Local Coverage Determination Published by Novitas Solutions for 4Kscore Test; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Loss/Shr 8c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold OPK shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 151.28 million shares or 12.91% more from 133.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Inc Lc reported 0% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Blair William & Il invested in 0% or 15,105 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 25,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York accumulated 4,766 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 1.29M shares stake. American Interest Group Inc Incorporated owns 205,133 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsr invested in 112,288 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 4.02 million shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Shikiar Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). D E Shaw Com Inc stated it has 1.72M shares. Fmr Limited reported 2 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 98,958 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) for 180,850 shares.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Co Inc A (NYSE:SAM) by 13,772 shares to 31,804 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 47 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.70 million activity. HSIAO JANE PH D bought $20,297 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) on Thursday, May 9. 3,250 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares with value of $6,630 were bought by Logal Adam. PFENNIGER RICHARD C JR had bought 30,000 shares worth $61,500. Rubin Steven D bought $20,452 worth of stock. The insider PAGANELLI JOHN A bought 10,000 shares worth $20,888. $96,000 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was bought by Fishel Robert Scott.

