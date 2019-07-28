Rk Asset Management Decreased Stake in Dorman Products (DORM) by $3.85 Million; Focused Wealth Management Raised Stake in General Electric Co (GE) as Valuation Rose

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 47.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 43,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,092 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, down from 91,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 132,876 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has risen 26.29% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 27.02M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – GE TO SUPPLY WORLD’S LARGEST STATCOM LOAD BALANCER CONNECTED TO A CATENARY TRACTION SYSTEM; 23/05/2018 – GE GE.N CEO PLANNING FOR NO RECOVERY IN HEAVY GAS POWER PLANT MARKET BEFORE END 2020; SEES NO PROFIT GROWTH IN 2018 – PRESENTATION; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED LARGE SUPPLY PACT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 18/04/2018 – General Electric Co expected to post earnings of 11 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–603-CSI-802 – D/B PET/CT PH2 -GE Equipment Installation – Robley Rex VA; 07/03/2018 – GE REPRESENTATIVE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXR) by 9,326 shares to 445 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 142,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,110 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Lc reported 53,029 shares stake. Prudential Finance Incorporated stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Valley Natl Advisers holds 46,724 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc accumulated 102,324 shares. Qci Asset New York owns 30,656 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 50,237 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 2.32M shares. Dumont And Blake Investment Lc holds 0.17% or 40,300 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.07% or 81,913 shares in its portfolio. Shelter Mutual has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Crossvault Cap Limited Company owns 18,059 shares. Advisory Service Inc, a Kansas-based fund reported 10,431 shares. Hengehold Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 22,564 shares. Boltwood Management holds 0.21% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 31,640 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.17% or 37,970 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 6.42% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.09 per share. DORM’s profit will be $38.21 million for 18.27 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.84% EPS growth.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (NYSE:BKE) by 17,370 shares to 116,643 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.