Rk Asset Management Cut Dorman Products (DORM) Holding By $3.85 Million; Last Week BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. BWX Technologies has $71 highest and $49 lowest target. $57.33’s average target is 0.58% above currents $57 stock price. BWX Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BWXT in report on Friday, March 1 with “Sell” rating. Maxim Group maintained BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Maxim Group. The stock of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 1. See BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $71 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $49 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $52 Downgrade

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased Dorman Products Inc (DORM) stake by 47.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 43,779 shares as Dorman Products Inc (DORM)’s stock declined 14.10%. The Rk Asset Management Llc holds 48,092 shares with $4.24M value, down from 91,871 last quarter. Dorman Products Inc now has $2.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.1. About 138,815 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For Dorman Products (DORM) – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dorman Products (DORM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Auto suppliers trade jittery again – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Retirement – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 33,028 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 264,294 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 210,490 shares. Foundry Ltd Liability Com reported 24,987 shares stake. 1,475 were reported by Huntington Bankshares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc stated it has 224,320 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). 24,970 were accumulated by Minerva Advsr Ltd Com. Invesco holds 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) or 75,479 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). 13,065 are owned by Dakota Wealth Mngmt. 3,358 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Lp has invested 0.01% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Amer Cap Management reported 221,095 shares stake. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 45,646 shares.

BWX Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company has market cap of $5.43 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. It has a 26.69 P/E ratio. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

The stock increased 1.57% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 296,144 shares traded. BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has declined 15.94% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BWXT News: 04/05/2018 – BWX TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY REV. $1.75B TO $1.85B, EST. $1.83B; 26/04/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/05/2018 – BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC BWXT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.51, REV VIEW $1.84 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – BWXT Awarded CA$642 Million Contract to Supply Steam Generators for Bruce Power’s Life Extension Program; 23/04/2018 – BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNIT AWARDED A CONTRACT VALUED AT ABOUT CA$642 MLN FROM BRUCE POWER; 20/03/2018 – BWXT UNIT GETS $151M IN CONTRACT OPTIONS FOR NAVAL NUCLEAR REAC; 21/05/2018 – BWX Says Bain, Management Offering A$6.60/Share Cash or Scrip Option; 17/04/2018 – BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN IN 2018; 12/03/2018 BWXT Nuclear Energy Canada Awarded C$168M Contract Extension for OPG Nuclear Fuel Manufacturing; 21/05/2018 – BWX CEO Humble, Finance Director Finlay Involved in Takeover Proposal

More notable recent BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.3% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BWX Technologies (BWXT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “68 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.