Rk Asset Management Cut American Express Co (AXP) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Acropolis Investment Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed by $354,844

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 2,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 31,563 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, down from 34,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 32.98 million shares traded or 34.37% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 9,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 48,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03 million, down from 58,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 3.53 million shares traded or 3.06% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87M and $654.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 11,769 shares to 989,876 shares, valued at $82.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax (VEA) by 47,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 14.04 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.