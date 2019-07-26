Rivulet Capital Upped Its Stake in Sealed Air New (SEE) as Valuation Declined; Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Market Valuation Declined While Whittier Trust Co Trimmed Position

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 48,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.40M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.71M, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 396,729 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 36,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,291 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.24 million, down from 156,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $66.65. About 1.33M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Shrt (VCSH) by 32,154 shares to 207,469 shares, valued at $16.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 101,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Mid Cap Etf (VO).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.13M for 17.73 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,621 are held by Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc. Victory Mngmt invested in 218,628 shares. The Connecticut-based Essex Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Com owns 526,635 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Lc stated it has 87,683 shares. Fil Limited reported 0% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Fulton Retail Bank Na has invested 0.03% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.21% or 4.68M shares. Arvest Bank Tru Division holds 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 4,729 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd invested in 5,548 shares. 21,727 were reported by Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Com. Horrell Capital Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Crossvault Management Limited Com has invested 0.12% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cullinan Assoc accumulated 0.37% or 72,050 shares.

