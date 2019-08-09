Rivulet Capital Upped Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position by $2.07 Million; Share Value Declined; As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Market Value Rose, Sfe Investment Counsel Has Boosted Position by $662,304

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 73.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 32,633 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 18,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.05M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.06 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $92.92. About 1.86M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

