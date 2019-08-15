Rivulet Capital Trimmed Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding by $6.80 Million; Ecofin LTD Stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) Increased by $1.73 Million as Share Value Declined

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 29,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 176,507 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49M, up from 147,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Gp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.74. About 997,893 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION SAFELY TAKEN OFFLINE FOR SCHEDULED REFUELING & MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION BEGINS REFUELING; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 429,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.45M, down from 444,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $546. About 192,130 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity.

More important recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “1 Stat Shows Coal-Fired Power Plants Have Passed the Point of No Return – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 3,502 shares to 36,415 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delphi Technologies Plc by 73,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,990 shares, and cut its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQUNF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corp invested in 6,461 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,497 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.02% or 16,092 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 6,140 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 562,833 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Amer International Group has invested 0.04% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Victory Cap Management reported 328,475 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 48,927 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 0.03% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.15% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd has invested 0.05% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Adirondack, New York-based fund reported 2,164 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie has 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.25% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).