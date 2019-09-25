Rivulet Capital Trimmed Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position as Share Value Declined; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Beacon Financial Group Upped Its Holding

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 65.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 33,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 85,519 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91 million, up from 51,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 9.09 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 23.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 426,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.43M, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.04. About 934,518 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65 million for 25.46 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95 million and $957.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 272,000 shares to 2.43M shares, valued at $79.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

