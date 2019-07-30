Rivulet Capital Trimmed Ball (BLL) Stake by $109.12 Million; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Position in Procter & Gamble (PG) Has Cut by $1.08 Million

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,109 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35M, down from 167,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $121.05. About 13.94 million shares traded or 102.19% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 1.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.54 million, down from 3.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $72.61. About 944,752 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Receipt of Petition for Decision That Nonconforming Model Year 2013 and 2014 Victory Hammer 8-Ball; 25/05/2018 – Xperon Golf Launches “Xperon VIVID” Matte Colored Golf Ball; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: LaVar Ball plots next step: Using forgotten son to sell his league; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns An Aa3 To Ball State University’s (IN) Housing And Dining System Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH…; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ball Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLL); 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Aerospace Contracted Backlog of $1.7B at the End of First Qtr; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q Net $125M

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 28,891 shares to 193,510 shares, valued at $15.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $256.06 million activity. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Shares for $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S. $891,000 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. The insider Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Howland Management Limited Liability Co has 1.39% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 164,151 shares. Cadinha And Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,539 shares. Ledyard Bankshares accumulated 99,590 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) reported 13,083 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Earnest Lc holds 0% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Limited has 0.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tremblant Cap Grp reported 20,404 shares. D E Shaw Company Inc holds 0.12% or 925,303 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.07% or 218,446 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 15,616 shares. Middleton And Ma reported 24,105 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability owns 1.54% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 105,120 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 3,618 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.16 million activity. $5.06 million worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) was sold by HAYES JOHN A on Wednesday, February 13. Fisher Daniel William also sold $371,886 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 6,015 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,267 are owned by Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc. New York-based Gideon Advsr has invested 0.12% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Huntington Bancorporation has 111,766 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brinker Cap has 0.08% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 37,219 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,914 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 1.44M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 162,733 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 31,636 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,778 shares. Wetherby Asset, California-based fund reported 4,473 shares. Regions Corp has invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.23% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 97,319 were reported by Marsico Cap Mngmt Ltd. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 123,793 shares.