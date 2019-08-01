Rivulet Capital Stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Has Decreased by $17.12 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Lifted Its Holding in International Business Machine (IBM) by $2.49 Million

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 259,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.60 million, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $76.92. About 436,462 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 1603.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $150.63. About 4.99M shares traded or 47.22% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.67% or 117,909 shares. 205,301 are held by Fifth Third Natl Bank. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 45,079 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc invested in 0.24% or 5.69M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 305,491 shares. Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). New England And Management invested in 9,665 shares or 0.92% of the stock. 15,761 are held by Hudock Cap Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,295 shares. Fairpointe Cap Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,200 shares. Foundation Mgmt holds 0.05% or 1,618 shares in its portfolio. 123,709 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited. Old Bancorp In holds 0.3% or 40,084 shares in its portfolio. 3,106 are held by Community Fin Ser Gru Llc. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 100 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. INXN’s profit will be $11.50 million for 120.19 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.