Rivulet Capital Position in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Crown Holdings (CCK) Shareholder Brandywine Global Investment Management Raised Position by $12.85 Million as Stock Price Rose

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 210,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.81M, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $65.32. About 757,623 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 598,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.57 million, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $80.06. About 375,554 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.71 million for 142.96 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Aqua Comms Expands Presence to Interxion’s Copenhagen Campus – Business Wire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95 million and $957.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 41,350 shares to 4.44M shares, valued at $190.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 221,903 shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $139.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,381 shares, and cut its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

More important recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.