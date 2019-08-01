Rivulet Capital Position in Equinix (EQIX) Cut as Share Value Rose; Hourglass Capital Has Cut Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding as Stock Rose

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 429,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.45M, down from 444,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $502.1. About 741,475 shares traded or 99.61% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 11,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 173,345 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, down from 184,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.34. About 9.79M shares traded or 14.76% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 13/04/2018 – FIAT CEO HAS `DESIRE’ FOR BETTER MARGINS THAN GM, FORD IN 4Q; 26/04/2018 – Strong results for Fiat Chrysler and GM; 26/04/2018 – OLD GM TO SEEK COURT APPROVAL OF IGNITION SETTLEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Spireon Named IoT Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year 2018 by Compass Intelligence; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS TO CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA FOR TWO MONTHS (NOT BY END-APRIL); 13/03/2018 – India cuts Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalty, may trigger another row; 24/04/2018 – Soyoung Kim: GM, South Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 billion; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns GM Fncl Cns Automble Rcvbls Tr 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s GEAC orders more field trials of GM mustard to check impact on honey bees – Business Standard; 23/05/2018 – Ryder Named GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Crossover and SUV Deliveries Surge at GM — and Ford Isn’t Far Behind – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “AMD, GE, GM, Qualcomm, Square and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Auto Manufacturers Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Labor Contract Talks Are a Risk for the Detroit Three — Especially GM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Ram Truck Sales Soar Again: Can GM Stay in Second Place? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,140 shares to 45,440 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Cap Lp reported 166,283 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 4.71M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 21,630 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com stated it has 5,800 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division owns 0.11% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 22,697 shares. Amp Investors Ltd owns 387,900 shares. Patten Group reported 0.09% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks owns 62,415 shares. Jefferies has 0.03% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 90,840 shares. Moreover, Edgemoor Advisors has 2.11% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Patten & Patten Inc Tn accumulated 114,361 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Intrust Financial Bank Na invested in 24,290 shares. 42,000 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. 9,909 are held by Waddell Reed.