Rivulet Capital Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Decreased as Stock Value Declined; Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Price Declined While Marshfield Associates Has Upped Position

Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.79M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.94 million, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 23.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 426,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.43 million, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $115.72. About 2.36 million shares traded or 12.64% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strategic Education Inc by 116,417 shares to 385,028 shares, valued at $68.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,502 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95 million and $957.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 41,350 shares to 4.44 million shares, valued at $190.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

