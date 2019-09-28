Rivulet Capital Maintains Position in Sealed Air New (SEE); Highline Capital Management Position in Boyd Gaming (BYD) Has Trimmed as Shares Declined

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 400,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.98 million, down from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 1.23M shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 41,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 4.44 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.05 million, up from 4.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.37. About 433,508 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95M and $957.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 426,615 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $145.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $43.35 million for 15.18 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold BYD shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.65 million shares or 3.42% more from 71.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies, a New York-based fund reported 11,642 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 27,893 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 309,669 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 57,992 shares. Zweig holds 0.5% or 194,535 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Landscape Mngmt Lc has 13,133 shares. Westfield Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested in 18,820 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Susquehanna International Grp Inc Llp accumulated 301,668 shares or 0% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement System has 105,111 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Swiss Financial Bank reported 156,600 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 15,430 shares or 0% of its portfolio.