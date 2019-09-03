Rivulet Capital Lowered Holding in Crown Holdings (CCK) by $19.83 Million; Temasek Holdings Private LTD Lowered Position in Centurylink (CTL) as Shares Rose

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 25.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 97.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17B, down from 123.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 8.43 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 367,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 2.53 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.98M, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 1.26 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.37 million activity. Chilton Kevin P. also bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, March 12. 50,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $587,500 on Wednesday, March 6. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10. STOREY JEFFREY K had bought 83,000 shares worth $991,261 on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $354.56M for 8.89 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink: Stop Hyperventilating On Revenue Growth Issues – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CenturyLink Inc (CTL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink sees JPMorgan downgrade, boost from Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited owns 424,207 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. City Holdings Com invested in 6,510 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Webster Comml Bank N A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Yorktown Mngmt & Research invested 0.17% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 1.55 million shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability owns 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 89 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation owns 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 844,676 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 19,154 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 20,887 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 222,694 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Commerce LP owns 1,045 shares. Sterling Mgmt Lc invested in 3.06M shares. Edgestream Prtnrs LP invested 0.39% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Los Angeles Equity Rech stated it has 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 2,815 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Inc Inc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 379,921 shares. Global Endowment Management LP reported 13,450 shares stake. Dorsey And Whitney Communication Ltd has 0.07% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 8,349 shares. 6,310 are owned by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co. Metropolitan Life stated it has 18,020 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 0.02% or 202,532 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Intll Gp holds 0% or 3,019 shares. Avenir Corp invested in 2.42% or 418,072 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 71 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management accumulated 3.44 million shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated owns 14,048 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 5,876 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.