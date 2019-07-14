Rivulet Capital Lowered Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding; 0 Analysts Bullish Express, Inc. (EXPR)

Among 4 analysts covering Express (NYSE:EXPR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Express had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5 target in Thursday, March 14 report. M Partners maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5 target in Monday, March 18 report. See Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) latest ratings:

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) stake by 12.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 367,300 shares as Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Rivulet Capital Llc holds 2.53 million shares with $137.98 million value, down from 2.90 million last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc now has $8.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $60.77. About 1.12M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c

The stock increased 3.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 939,205 shares traded. Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has declined 60.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPR News: 06/04/2018 – FDA: Cut Fruit Express, Inc. Announces A Voluntary Recall of Fresh Bruschetta Mixed and Dips Because of Undeclared Soy and Milk; 27/04/2018 – Express Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Sees 1Q Loss $3M-Net $0; 08/05/2018 – Las Vegas Railway Express, Inc. Acquires a Minority Interest in United Shortline Insurance Services; 07/05/2018 – EXPRESS EXPANDING MEN’S SIZES FROM XS-2XL; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 TO $65 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Cash and Cash Equivalents Totaled $236.2M at the End of 2017; 15/03/2018 – Express Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Privé Revaux Launches at Express; 05/04/2018 – ETS Express, Inc. Prevails in Unanimous Trademark Ruling Against S’well Bottle

Express, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. The company has market cap of $174.88 million. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. CCK’s profit will be $203.02M for 10.13 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crown Holdings had 5 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) rating on Tuesday, February 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $64 target.