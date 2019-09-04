Rivulet Capital Lifted Its Sealed Air New (SEE) Stake by $2.24 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Selway Asset Management Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $731,835 as Share Value Rose

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 6,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 38,880 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 32,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 2.59 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 48,750 shares as the company's stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 4.40 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.71M, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 49,575 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J Hancock Pfd Inc (HPI) by 153,437 shares to 22,750 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.