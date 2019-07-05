Rivulet Capital Increases Position in Sealed Air New (SEE); Weik Investment Services Decreased Position in Tjx Companies (TJX) by $1.69 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.47. About 2.57M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 48,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.40M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.71M, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 314,408 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $204.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $735.96 million for 21.96 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.