Rivulet Capital Increased Position in Evertec (EVTC) as Shares Declined; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Lowered Equifax (EFX) Holding by $514,834; Shares Rose

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 4,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 374,122 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.33 million, down from 378,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.61. About 459,423 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 26/03/2018 – Equifax Launches NeuroDecision® Technology; 22/03/2018 – SEC: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING -; 10/04/2018 – AmeriSave Leverages The Work Number® to Help Accelerate Mortgage Loan Originations, Enhance Consumer Experience; 22/05/2018 – Equifax Survey Highlights Biggest Pain Points for Property Managers in Today’s Rental Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – JOHN GAMBLE, JEFF DODGE & TREVOR BURNS WILL BE MEETING WITH INVESTORS IN LOS ANGELES ON MAY 24 & IN KANSAS CITY ON MAY 25; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Mark Begor As Chief Executive Officer; 16/05/2018 – FTC Consumer Chief Faces Opposition Over Equifax Conflict; 22/03/2018 – IGNORE: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED REPORTED MARCH 14; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after […]; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 497,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.94 million, up from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 151,094 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 29.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 244,100 shares. 140,963 are held by Bessemer Gp. 1.64M were reported by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 40,790 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fort LP invested in 0.22% or 39,045 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 47,711 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Corp stated it has 80,000 shares. Charles Schwab, a California-based fund reported 562,884 shares. Polaris Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Numerixs Inv stated it has 3,000 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 40,344 shares. Group accumulated 45,948 shares or 0% of the stock. Jennison Associate Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). 71,900 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Management.

More notable recent EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “50 Small-Cap Stocks With at Least 40% Return in the Past 52 Weeks – GuruFocus.com” on January 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 3 Best Payments Stocks in 2018 (So Far) – The Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “EVERTEC Announces Refinancing of Credit Facilities – Business Wire” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Evertec Inc (EVTC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EFX’s profit will be $164.32 million for 25.48 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5,556 shares to 416,045 shares, valued at $29.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 11,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Equifax Inc. Stock Fell 22.3% in October – The Motley Fool” on November 12, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Equifax Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on February 20, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Equifax (EFX) Down on Bearish View Despite Q4 Earnings Beat – Zacks.com” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Millennials Optimistic about their Financial Future NYSE:EFX – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equifax Q1 guidance trails estimates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Mellon owns 0.06% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 1.78M shares. Hudson Bay Ltd Partnership accumulated 50,000 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors Incorporated holds 13,246 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 5,791 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 87,181 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% or 202,539 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 20,005 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Bankshares holds 6,527 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 83,423 were accumulated by Td Asset Mgmt. Zeke Limited Liability owns 4,321 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Penobscot Investment Management Company holds 10,600 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Co has 240,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP holds 566,201 shares. Long Road Counsel holds 5,400 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Moreover, Brinker has 0.09% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).