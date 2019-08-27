Rivulet Capital Increased Its Sealed Air New (SEE) Position by $2.24 Million as Valuation Declined; Evergreen Capital Management Boosted Its Nordstrom (JWN) Position by $1.54 Million

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 35,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 179,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, up from 144,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 2.47M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q REV. $3.56B, EST. $3.45B; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE DUE, IN PART, TO COMMITTEE’S DECISION TO MAKE AWARDS RELEVANT & HAVING RETENTION EFFECT IF GOING PRIVATE DEAL OCCURS; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: PROPOSAL PRICE IS INADEQUATE; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN NORDSTROM INC; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Announces Investments In Digital Technology; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom acquires 2 digital retail start-ups; 12/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $54 TARGET PRICE; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Buyout Talks with Founding Family; 10/03/2018 – Seattle Times: Despite rebuff, Nordstrom buyout effort is not over

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 48,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 4.40 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.71M, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $39.96. About 258,967 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Gartner, Inc.’s (NYSE:IT) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$223, Is It Time To Put Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,874 shares to 19,511 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 66,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 968,014 shares, and cut its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.