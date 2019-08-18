Rivulet Capital Increased Its Holding in Evertec (EVTC) by $13.43 Million as Stock Price Rose; Boeing Co/The (BA) Holder Roanoke Asset Management Has Decreased Holding

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 497,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.94M, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 230,399 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES FLORIDA LAUNCH OF FIRST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT OF UPDATED FALCON 9 ROCKET FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS, DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH -LIVE WEBCAST; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER’S CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 777X FLIGHT-TESTING STARTING NEXT YEAR; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, OTHER SERVICES TO CANADIAN AIR FORCE’S 15 CH-147F CHINOOKS FLEET THROUGH 2023

More notable recent EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Evertec Inc (EVTC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EVERTEC Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At EVERTEC, Inc.’s (NYSE:EVTC) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC) CEO Mac Schuessler on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 68,174 shares. Advisory Rech holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 46,409 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,085 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc accumulated 26,020 shares or 0% of the stock. Rivulet Capital Lc holds 5.63% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 2.16M shares. Hussman Strategic has invested 0.19% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 595,054 shares stake. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation has invested 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Florida-based Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). 378,034 are owned by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 405,770 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.1% or 326,789 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 155,550 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Corporation accumulated 80,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 500 shares. Jag Mngmt Limited Liability has 832 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Novare Mngmt Llc owns 1,519 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 150,652 shares. Sequoia Financial Ltd holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,110 shares. Elm Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,028 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 128,950 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Coho Prtn holds 0.02% or 2,513 shares. Segment Wealth Llc reported 11,832 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Loews Corp holds 850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7,296 were reported by Evercore Wealth Mngmt. 18,111 are owned by Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Wagner Bowman Management Corp invested in 0.56% or 6,159 shares. Charter Trust holds 10,651 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.