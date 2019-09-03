Rivulet Capital Has Upped Position in Sealed Air New (SEE) as Shares Declined; As Addus Homecare (ADUS) Market Value Rose, Cadence Capital Management Upped Position by $839,853

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 13,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The institutional investor held 53,987 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 40,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $87.98. About 84,229 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 48,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 4.40M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.71M, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 2.22 million shares traded or 75.31% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 32,860 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Co owns 23,530 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Security Com reported 1,121 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership invested in 52,204 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Numerixs Inv Techs reported 2,200 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 4,200 shares. Sei stated it has 0.01% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Mackenzie Corporation has 18,150 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 40,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. The New York-based Jane Street Llc has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). 57,548 were reported by Rudman Errol M. Voya Investment Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). 141,768 were accumulated by Pier Ltd Co.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,950 shares to 25,518 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 6,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,098 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Bet on Cooper Companies (COO) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Addus HomeCare Poised For Growth In An Expanding $92.8 Billion Market – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 4, 2019 : CRM, CTRP, YY, ADUS, VNET, GRBK, PKOH, STRL, CLAR, ADMS, GAIA, CPTA – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Addus HomeCare Announces Retirement Of Zeke Zoccoli – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid ION Geophysical’s (NYSE:IO) Devastating 84% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Tapestry, Inc.’s (NYSE:TPR) Upcoming 1.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.