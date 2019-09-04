Rivulet Capital Has Trimmed Equinix (EQIX) Position; Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Sentiment Is 0.5

Lifeway Foods Inc (LWAY) investors sentiment is 0.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is without change, as only 6 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 12 cut down and sold stock positions in Lifeway Foods Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.61 million shares, down from 1.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lifeway Foods Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 3.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 15,000 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Rivulet Capital Llc holds 429,100 shares with $194.45 million value, down from 444,100 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $47.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $562.17. About 100,158 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lifeway Foods, Inc. for 107,511 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc owns 25,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in the company for 10,707 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 70 shares.

The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.81. About 731 shares traded. Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) has declined 7.84% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LWAY News: 11/05/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS INC – UPON WALDRON’S RESIGNATION, LIFEWAY WILL APPOINT ERIC HANSON, AS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER AND INTERIM CFO; 11/05/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS INC – ON MAY 7, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH CIBC BANK USA; 11/05/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS – ON MAY 9, CFO JOHN WALDRON NOTIFIED OF DECISION TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE MAY 23, 2018 TO PURSUE ANOTHER BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS INC QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 06/03/2018 Lifeway to Showcase New Products, Release “The Kefir Cookbook” at Expo West; 15/05/2018 – Lifeway Foods 1Q EPS 0c; 13/03/2018 – Lifeway Foods Executives to Ring Nasdaq’s Closing Bell March 14 to Celebrate the Release of The Kefir Cookbook, Women’s His; 13/03/2018 – Lifeway Foods Executives to Ring Nasdaq’s Closing Bell March 14 to Celebrate the Release of The Kefir Cookbook, Women’s History Month; 30/03/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS INC QTRLY NET SALES $26.3 MLN VS $30.2 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lifeway Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc. manufactures and sells probiotic, cultured, and functional dairy health food products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $40.35 million. The companyÂ’s primary product includes drinkable kefir, a fermented dairy product, in varies organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers ProBugs line of kefir products in drinkable, frozen, and freeze dried formats for children; frozen kefir in bars and pint-size containers; and European-style soft cheeses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invs Llc accumulated 487 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 31,306 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt, Japan-based fund reported 2,908 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd Co accumulated 802 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Consolidated Invest Grp Inc Limited Co has 1.47% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 6,500 shares. Blackrock has 6.58 million shares. International holds 0.31% or 1.58 million shares in its portfolio. Connable Office Inc accumulated 4,256 shares. Cap Sarl has 0.41% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 7,255 shares. Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.16% or 2,189 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation accumulated 30,918 shares. Moreover, Sands Management has 0.03% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). White Pine Capital has 0.71% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp has 0.17% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1.61 million shares.