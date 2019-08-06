Rivulet Capital Has Trimmed Ball (BLL) Stake By $109.12 Million; Nuveen Asset Management Lowered By $1.83 Million Its Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Position

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) stake by 8.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 27,728 shares as Interxion Holding N.V (INXN)’s stock rose 8.50%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 284,863 shares with $19.01M value, down from 312,591 last quarter. Interxion Holding N.V now has $5.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $74.68. About 706,947 shares traded or 41.65% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased Ball Corp (BLL) stake by 56.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 1.91M shares as Ball Corp (BLL)’s stock rose 21.83%. The Rivulet Capital Llc holds 1.50 million shares with $86.54M value, down from 3.41 million last quarter. Ball Corp now has $24.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $73.92. About 1.98 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH; 28/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA CRICKET TEAM COACH DARREN LEHMANN APOLOGISES FOR BALL TAMPERING SCANDAL, HOPES BANNED PLAYERS GET SECOND CHANCE; 29/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA COACH LEHMANN SAYS FAMILY RECEIVED BACKLASH AFTER BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL, RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ball’s New Senior Unsecured Notes Ba1; Ba1 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged; 30/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Broadcast Performances from the Annual Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City; 04/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER KUDLOW SAYS BELIEVES CHINA WILL “BACK DOWN” AND “PLAY BALL” ON TRADE -CNBC INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – Ball Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Wake Forest: Register now for HappyFeet Soccer & Preschool T-Ball; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Aerospace Contracted Backlog of $1.7B at the End of First Qtr; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA GOLD REPORTS RESTART OF SECOND BALL MILL CIRCUIT AT

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ball had 12 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 15 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. UBS maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) rating on Friday, August 2. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $7800 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 5 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) rating on Thursday, February 21. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $60 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Wells Fargo.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.06 million activity. Shares for $5.06M were sold by HAYES JOHN A on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc reported 0.12% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Fiduciary invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 371,176 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. State Street stated it has 14.29 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 109,492 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 186 shares. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 43,606 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 29,021 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moors Cabot holds 0.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 9,000 shares. Maryland-based Adams Natural Resource Fund has invested 1.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Adirondack Trust reported 0% stake. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 178,441 shares. Caprock Grp has 10,410 shares.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. INXN’s profit will be $12.24 million for 116.69 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ) stake by 183,827 shares to 2.28M valued at $40.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) stake by 61,836 shares and now owns 269,083 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Interxion Holding NV had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $74 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8100 target in Thursday, May 16 report.