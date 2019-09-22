Rivulet Capital Has Raised Its Stake in Evertec (EVTC) by $8.70 Million; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Scholtz & Company Has Trimmed Holding

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 272,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.37M, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.16. About 943,281 shares traded or 144.78% up from the average. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 4,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 26,458 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01M, down from 30,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 7.12 million shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95 million and $957.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 426,615 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $145.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold EVTC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 54.13 million shares or 1.22% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 52,600 shares. Nevada-based Navellier And Associate Inc has invested 0.39% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Yorktown Mgmt And Rech holds 0.26% or 21,100 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 20,010 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn, California-based fund reported 129,308 shares. 492,310 were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 29,769 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 46,855 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pdts Partners Limited Com holds 52,200 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap owns 0.02% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 538,995 shares. Artemis Management Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.15% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.98% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Proshare Advsr Llc owns 8,182 shares. Wellington Gru Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 121,993 shares. Lpl Limited Liability holds 0% or 21,290 shares.

More notable recent EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EVERTEC Awards 135 Scholarships – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Evertec Inc (EVTC) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EVERTEC Commits $100000 for Hurricane Relief in the Bahamas – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 194.00 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why I’m Still Not Buying Slack, Even After Its Post-Earnings Drop – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Salesforce Ventures invests $300 million in this San Francisco company – San Francisco Business Times” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Growth Is Impressive Only Because Of Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.