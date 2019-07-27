Rivulet Capital Has Raised Its Stake in Evertec (EVTC) as Stock Declined; Zebra Capital Management Has Upped Its Edison Intl Com Stk (EIX) Position by $302,316

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Edison Intl Com Stk (EIX) by 76.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 4,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,459 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 6,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $70.95. About 4.54M shares traded or 104.50% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 3.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 21/05/2018 – VolitionRX at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 06/03/2018 – CORATELLA JOINS SAIPEM FROM EDISON TO MANAGE ONSHORE DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO PEDRO PIZARRO COMMENTS ON CALL; 28/05/2018 – Navidea Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 24/05/2018 – General Electric’s power unit fights for growth as wind, solar gain; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – NJ TRANSIT: WESTBOUND TRAINS WILL BYPASS EDISON & NEW BRUNSWICK; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: SEES FINAL 2018 RATE CASE DECISION BY YR END; 10/04/2018 – EDISON SEES 80 PERCENT OF RESOURCES CARBON FREE IN CALIFORNIA

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 497,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.94M, up from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.38. About 209,237 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 29.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 125,157 were accumulated by First Tru Advsrs L P. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 77,487 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) or 7,100 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 155,550 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And owns 498 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Copper Rock Cap Prtn Lc stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 405,770 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.02% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,085 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.02% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 40,790 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 70,026 shares. Texas Yale holds 80,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Company reported 33,464 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 396,095 shares.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4,773 shares to 1,948 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Techn (NYSE:KEYS) by 4,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,195 shares, and cut its stake in 3 M Co (NYSE:MMM).