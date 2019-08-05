Rivulet Capital Has Raised Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake by $2.07 Million; As American Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder First Eagle Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 6.45 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $705.21 million, down from 7.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 3.27M shares traded or 3.10% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.06M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.87. About 2.42M shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in July – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTAP, ALGN – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Likely to Shape Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Earnings in Q1 – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.94 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.