Rivulet Capital Has Raised Evertec (EVTC) Holding; Fidus Investment (FDUS)’s Sentiment Is 1.16

Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 29 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 25 sold and trimmed positions in Fidus Investment Corp. The funds in our database reported: 6.29 million shares, down from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Fidus Investment Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 20 Increased: 16 New Position: 13.

Rivulet Capital Llc increased Evertec Inc (EVTC) stake by 30% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rivulet Capital Llc acquired 497,387 shares as Evertec Inc (EVTC)’s stock rose 5.50%. The Rivulet Capital Llc holds 2.16M shares with $59.94 million value, up from 1.66M last quarter. Evertec Inc now has $2.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 26,715 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Mackenzie Corp stated it has 8,660 shares. Systematic Mgmt Lp holds 0.04% or 44,155 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc invested in 1,832 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 244,100 shares stake. Blackrock holds 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) or 8.77M shares. Ameriprise reported 508,916 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Numerixs Technologies owns 3,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. North Star Asset stated it has 1.74% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Meeder Asset reported 7,761 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Copper Rock Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.59% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 18,600 shares.

More notable recent EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At EVERTEC, Inc.’s (NYSE:EVTC) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EVERTEC Commits $100000 for Hurricane Relief in the Bahamas – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Evertec Inc (EVTC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. The company has market cap of $370.37 million. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. It has a 8.95 P/E ratio. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer services and products including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare services and products, industrial services and products, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 30,253 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) has risen 12.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD

West Family Investments Inc. holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation for 620,824 shares. Stepstone Group Lp owns 212,004 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Novare Capital Management Llc has 0.76% invested in the company for 315,381 shares. The California-based Wespac Advisors Llc has invested 0.68% in the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc., a New York-based fund reported 250,505 shares.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 19.35% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.31 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05 million for 10.23 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fidus Investment Corporation Granted Third SBIC License – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Public Offering of Notes – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Closing Of Public Offering Of $60000000 6.00% Notes Due 2024 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.