Rivulet Capital Has Lowered Its Equinix (EQIX) Position by $33.53 Million; Share Value Rose; Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) Holder Trian Fund Management LP Lowered Its Holding

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 66,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 362,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182.85 million, down from 429,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $561. About 311,684 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 71,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 36.63M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02B, down from 36.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $121.41. About 4.58M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms

Trian Fund Management Lp, which manages about $8.60 billion and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) by 489,566 shares to 23.67 million shares, valued at $1.67B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95M and $957.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 8,050 shares to 866,350 shares, valued at $82.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.