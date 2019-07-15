Rivulet Capital Has Lowered Crown Holdings (CCK) Stake by $19.83 Million; Market Value Rose; As Extreme Networks (EXTR) Shares Declined, Shareholder Diversified Investment Strategies Has Decreased Position

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 367,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.53 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.98 million, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.54. About 1.37M shares traded or 12.73% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 74.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 190,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 254,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $800.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 348,634 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 23.62% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Extreme Networks, Inc; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Com holds 42,546 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Brinker Incorporated owns 14,008 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 96,943 shares. 624,860 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Green Square Cap Limited Com invested in 0.18% or 4,989 shares. Kenmare Prtn Limited Liability Co owns 164,500 shares for 11.22% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 29,412 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Scotia Capital stated it has 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Ionic Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 29,980 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 0.04% or 7,634 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 64,862 shares. Regions Financial Corporation holds 65 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Bank & Trust Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. CCK’s profit will be $203.00 million for 10.09 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Capital New York accumulated 6.74 million shares. 548 are held by Glenmede Tru Na. Jane Street Gp Limited Company has 35,707 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% stake. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited reported 14,753 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 33,135 shares. Mirador Cap Prns Ltd Partnership holds 371,819 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 39,355 shares. Granahan Invest Ma has invested 0.09% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). 24,179 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 2.55M shares. Secor Capital Advsrs LP reported 0.12% stake. Horrell Capital Management invested in 1.15% or 300,520 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 32,536 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

