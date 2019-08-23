Rivulet Capital Has Lowered By $19.83 Million Its Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Trimmed Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Position By $677,248

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) stake by 12.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 367,300 shares as Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)’s stock rose 10.88%. The Rivulet Capital Llc holds 2.53 million shares with $137.98M value, down from 2.90 million last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc now has $8.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.08. About 164,463 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) stake by 33.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 15,392 shares as Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN)’s stock declined 1.98%. The Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc holds 30,264 shares with $1.36 million value, down from 45,656 last quarter. Allison Transmission Hldgs I now has $5.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 142,738 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION REPORTS FRED BOHLEY AS NEXT CFO; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 139,030 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hussman Strategic Inc reported 25,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.03% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 165,000 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,407 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 397,450 shares. 10,780 are held by Panagora Asset Management. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Viking Glob Ltd Partnership holds 0.63% or 2.03 million shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.57% or 1.50 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Moreover, First Mercantile has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 630 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc stated it has 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Valley Natl Advisers Inc accumulated 0% or 150 shares. Global Endowment Mgmt Lp accumulated 13,450 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Crown Recognizes Operations For Outstanding Environmental, Economic And Social Contributions – GuruFocus.com” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.12 million for 10.52 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $229,995 activity. $229,995 worth of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) was bought by Bohley G Frederick on Friday, April 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 279,765 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 15,585 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 0.01% or 323,025 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 4,773 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James And reported 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 902,664 shares. Cibc Mkts reported 0% stake. Dana Advsrs owns 348,103 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 900 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Aperio Ltd Llc accumulated 37,384 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 47,557 shares. Natixis Advisors LP holds 107,798 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.18% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Meeder Asset Management owns 40,041 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allison Transmission Holdings declares $0.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allison Transmission Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Uber Cannibal Stocks Underperform but Continue to Buy Back Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.