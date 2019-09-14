Rivulet Capital Has Lifted Evertec (EVTC) Stake by $8.70 Million; Capital Innovations Has Increased Its Brf Sa (BRFS) Position by $346,800; Stock Rose

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 4,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The institutional investor held 30,834 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, up from 26,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 2.31M shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 19/04/2018 – BRF TO REVIEW PRODUCTION PLANNING AFTER EU DECISION; 19/04/2018 – Brazil’s ABPA says 12 BRF plants affected by EU poultry ban; 24/04/2018 – White Oak Healthcare Finance Provides $30 Million to BRF Hospitals; 04/04/2018 – OFFICIAL CORRECTION-BRAZIL FOOD PROCESSOR BRF SAYS SENDING RIO VERDE, CARAMBEÍ PLANT WORKERS ON FURLOUGH STARTING IN MAY (NOT APRIL); 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS IN HIS OPINION CURRENT DIRECTORS ARE DOING A GOOD JOB, PERSONALLY l AM VERY SATISFIED; 05/03/2018 BRAZIL’S BRF EXTENDS LOSSES TO 11.4 PCT ON FEDERAL POLICE PROBE; 19/03/2018 – BRF Chairman Diniz calls pressure for board shake-up ‘normal’; 23/04/2018 – Kroton nabs Somos for up to $1.8 bln in Brazil education deal; 11/05/2018 – BRF CEO: EU HASN’T ISSUED ANY EMBARGO STATEMENT UP TO NOW; 19/04/2018 – EU to ban imports from 12 Brazil-based BRF plants -draft document

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 272,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.37M, up from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.22. About 362,781 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold EVTC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 54.13 million shares or 1.22% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 7,919 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). 369,363 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc. Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.01% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Us National Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 56,540 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Intll accumulated 45,395 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Beaconlight Cap Lc owns 254,613 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. State Street stated it has 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 174,238 shares. Tower Capital (Trc) has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 7,333 shares. Eqis Cap invested 0.05% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). 297 are held by Assetmark Inc. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Inc has 31,730 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EVERTEC Commits $100000 for Hurricane Relief in the Bahamas – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At EVERTEC, Inc.’s (NYSE:EVTC) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Evertec Inc (EVTC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95 million and $957.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 426,615 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $145.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.