Rivulet Capital Has Lifted Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position; Private Capital Management Upped Stake in Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) as Stock Declined

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 13,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 487,123 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28M, up from 473,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 16,498 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 4.68% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.06 million, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $107.55. About 1.35M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 897 are owned by Meeder Asset. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated reported 0% stake. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). 53,843 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Natl Bank Of America De reported 19,205 shares. Minnesota-based White Pine Ltd Liability has invested 0.42% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Moreover, Paradice Investment Ltd has 1.6% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 829,856 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 6,840 shares. Maltese Capital Ltd holds 271,000 shares. State Street stated it has 377,376 shares. Fsi Group Ltd Liability Corp owns 20,741 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 181,702 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) by 8,320 shares to 116,695 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quinstreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 417,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.44 million shares, and cut its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Company invested in 111,171 shares. State Street has invested 0.08% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Starboard Value Limited Partnership has 1.76 million shares for 4.51% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.24% or 19.20 million shares. Conning has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 4,363 shares. Rockshelter Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 46,171 shares. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 256,338 shares. Allstate Corporation stated it has 12,218 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tradition Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 31,249 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 0.02% or 2,021 shares. London Of Virginia accumulated 2.05 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.09% or 19,813 shares. Jefferies Group Lc has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 37,861 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

