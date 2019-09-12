Rivulet Capital Has Increased Holding in Evertec (EVTC) by $8.70 Million as Stock Price Rose; Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding Increased by Associated Banc-Corp

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 272,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.37 million, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 89,634 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 13,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 60,051 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02 million, up from 46,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.69. About 2.94 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,685 shares to 207,948 shares, valued at $25.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,765 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR, worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900. On Monday, June 10 the insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M. The insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M Holdg Securities holds 0.23% or 13,446 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.09% or 652,730 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gru reported 13.31 million shares stake. Blair William & Il invested in 26,353 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Smithfield Company invested in 0.01% or 2,218 shares. Hightower Ltd invested in 0.01% or 41,493 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hardman Johnston Limited Liability Corp holds 165,530 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 5,055 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 11,871 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 456,325 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Enterprise Finance Services Corp has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1,487 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York accumulated 49,885 shares.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95M and $957.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 66,518 shares to 362,582 shares, valued at $182.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.