Rivulet Capital Has Decreased Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding by $6.80 Million as Stock Price Rose; Juniper Networks (JNPR) Share Value Declined While Natixis Has Cut Its Holding

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 429,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.45M, down from 444,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $553.3. About 398,745 shares traded or 7.70% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Natixis decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 32,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 247,724 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, down from 279,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 2.61 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 09/03/2018 – Eucom: U.S. European commander visits troops participating in Juniper Cobra 2018; 03/04/2018 – New Securematics and PureWRX Partnership Accelerates Adoption of Juniper Certified Pre-Owned Hardware; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 23/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Self-Driving Market Becomes a Reality in the US by 2026, As 1 in 4 New Vehicles Sold Becomes Driverless; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 22/05/2018 – Source Photonics Wins a Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award; 08/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Toy Revenues to Grow by Almost 200% from 2018 to $18 billion by 2023; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & In-Game Spend Drive Digital Games Market: Surpassing $160 billion by 2022; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Transformation & IoT to Drive Cybersecurity Spend to $134 Billion Annually by 2022; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 33,362 shares to 225,839 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 182,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $141.78M for 15.35 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.