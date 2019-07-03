Rivulet Capital Has Decreased Its Ball (BLL) Holding by $109.12 Million as Stock Price Rose; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Wendell David Associates Cut Its Position

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 1.91M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.54 million, down from 3.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 2.41 million shares traded or 5.99% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts Annual Young Fellows Ball; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: The moment LaVar Ball turned on ESPN reporter; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (PIT-628); 13/04/2018 – New York Post: Lonzo Ball is set to crush all that hype next season; 09/05/2018 – Global Cryogenic Valve (Globe, Gate, Ball) Market 2018-2023 – Focus on Tanks & Cold Boxes, Transfer Lines, Manifolds & Gas Trains Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Dollar as `Wrecking Ball’ May Blot Out Iran’s Impact on Markets; 27/03/2018 – MASTER A MILLION™ BOUNCING BALL RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS ACTIVITY TOY OF THE YEAR AWARD AT THE TOY & BABY INDUSTRY AWARDS IN SWEDEN

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc analyzed 3,366 shares as the company's stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 206,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00M, down from 209,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $68.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 17.11M shares traded or 1053.90% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $221.61M for 27.52 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 150,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Lpl Finance Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 1.44 million shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 2.67 million shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 9,890 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 371,176 shares. Cookson Peirce And Co reported 165,201 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Macquarie Group has 1.32M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. The Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has invested 4.58% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.03% or 554,650 shares. Wetherby Asset stated it has 0.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.07% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Profund Advsrs invested in 6,457 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 63,458 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $6.16 million activity. $725,018 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) was sold by MORRISON SCOTT C. 91,701 Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) shares with value of $5.06M were sold by HAYES JOHN A.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $478.72M for 35.83 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $12.12 million activity. Rodriguez Carlos A had sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42 million on Thursday, February 14. Black Maria sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629. 1,314 shares valued at $176,063 were sold by Perrotti Thomas J on Tuesday, January 22. 6,035 shares were sold by Politi Douglas W, worth $875,129 on Tuesday, February 5. 3,803 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $509,766 were sold by O’Brien Dermot J. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,290 are owned by Seizert Capital Partners Ltd Company. Highland Capital Mngmt LP reported 34,000 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,247 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has 294,204 shares. Int has 278,816 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Mgmt Inc holds 7,436 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. American Tru Investment Advisors Llc has 0.3% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,477 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0.1% or 1,401 shares. Moreover, Jones Fincl Lllp has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Rockland Tru Communication owns 0.15% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 8,591 shares. Grimes & invested in 0.03% or 2,347 shares. 123 are owned by Private Ocean Ltd Company. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp Ny, New York-based fund reported 4,145 shares. Boston Limited Liability has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 10,213 shares in its portfolio.