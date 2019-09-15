Rivulet Capital Has Decreased Equinix (EQIX) Holding as Stock Rose; Equifax (EFX) Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Lifted Its Holding by $1.15 Million as Stock Price Rose

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 8,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 296,720 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.13M, up from 288,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $141.3. About 733,784 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 15/03/2018 – DOJ Bring Charges Against Former Equifax CIO (Audio); 16/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Presses Equifax on Senior Executive Charged with Insider Trading; 16/05/2018 – FTC Consumer Chief Faces Opposition Over Equifax Conflict; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – STATEMENT SUBMITTED TO CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES PROVIDED ADDITIONAL DETAIL ON DATA ELEMENTS STOLEN IN CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT RELATED TO AFFECTED U.S. CONSUMERS; 18/04/2018 – Egan-Jones Proxy Services: Equifax Cybersecurity Issues ‘Demand a Stronger Response’ From Board; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax executive charged with insider trading ahead of data breach; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after hack; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names Warburg Pincus executive Mark Begor as CEO; 25/05/2018 – Equifax to Attend the Cowen 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York City; 14/03/2018 – Love it! After $EFX internal investigation CLEARED execs of insider trading ahead of breach announcement, @SEC_Enforcement charges CIO w/ insider trading. Not a coincidence after all

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 66,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 362,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182.85 million, down from 429,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $536.8. About 329,609 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Counselors holds 700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Peoples Fincl reported 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Mufg Americas reported 0.08% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,438 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has 95 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Limited Com invested 0.29% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca accumulated 2,500 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Td Asset has 78,158 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 75,454 shares. Brown Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 10,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 2,500 shares. Cwm Lc holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co owns 2,460 shares. Swiss National Bank accumulated 0.06% or 393,445 shares.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 116,578 shares to 776,755 shares, valued at $86.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 410,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,162 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

