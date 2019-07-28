Rivulet Capital Has Cut Its Position in Ball (BLL) by $109.12 Million as Share Price Rose; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Valuation Declined, Mount Lucas Management LP Has Raised by $1.45 Million Its Stake

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 15,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,208 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16M, up from 80,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 2.27 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 1.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.54 million, down from 3.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 1.90 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA EXITED ZNGA, MGM, EXPE, BLL, CBS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – The HKTB Boosts Hong Kong Sevens Promotions; Giant Rugby Ball in Victoria Harbour Bringing a Festive Ambiance to Town; 06/03/2018 – BALL CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, CASH, TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN & REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES; 06/03/2018 – Editorial: North Korea Has Put the Ball in Trump’s Court; 04/05/2018 – Saga of the Toxic Ball Fields; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Entertaining Bowling Ball (KOC-703); 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Rumors: Two New Game Modes Could Be Added in the Future; 30/05/2018 – BALL CORP – BALL AEROSPACE CHOSEN TO DEVELOP, BUILD WIDE FIELD INSTRUMENT OPTICAL MECHANICAL ASSEMBLY FOR NASA’S WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $217.58M for 27.75 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $6.16 million activity. 13,677 shares were sold by MORRISON SCOTT C, worth $725,018. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $371,886 was made by Fisher Daniel William on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 377,921 shares to 305,026 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,210 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Spdr (XLP).