Rivulet Capital Has Boosted Position in Evertec (EVTC) by $13.43 Million; Capital Planning Advisors Raised Stake in United Technologies (UTX) by $751,872 as Market Value Declined

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 497,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.94M, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 405,438 shares traded or 12.02% up from the average. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 5,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 26,372 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 20,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.97M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL

More notable recent EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Evertec Inc (EVTC) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EVERTEC Commits $100000 for Hurricane Relief in the Bahamas – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At EVERTEC, Inc.’s (NYSE:EVTC) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 574,985 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Ltd Partnership reported 0.27% stake. Strs Ohio reported 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Utd Services Automobile Association holds 19,685 shares. Navellier & Associate accumulated 70,769 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited (Trc) owns 4,107 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Df Dent Company has 0.06% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 110,566 shares. Fort Lp holds 0.22% or 39,045 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset reported 71,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Heartland Advsrs has 0.62% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Mckinley Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware owns 0.01% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 3,048 shares. 70,026 are owned by Citadel Advsr Limited. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com invested in 0% or 8,356 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Chicago Equity Prns has invested 0.05% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Argent Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,397 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 2,337 are owned by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. The California-based Ashfield Cap Prns Lc has invested 0.23% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fulton State Bank Na reported 0.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Com has 2,032 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Hightower Trust Svcs Lta stated it has 0.31% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Forte Limited Liability Corp Adv stated it has 0.68% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Strategy Asset Managers Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Oakmont Corporation owns 1,660 shares. Pure Advsrs holds 3,978 shares. Homrich And Berg has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lifeplan Group Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Inc Ca holds 0.11% or 7,200 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,572 shares to 59,083 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 36,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,530 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR).