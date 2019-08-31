Rivulet Capital Decreased Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stake by $17.12 Million; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Price Rose While Huntington National Bank Lifted Stake

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 259,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.60 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.94. About 337,669 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 7,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 292,490 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.96 million, up from 285,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $221.84. About 758,211 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,783 shares to 133,357 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Prn) (GLD) by 10,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,715 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

