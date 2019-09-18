Rivulet Capital Cut Its Ball (BLL) Holding by $75.44 Million; Share Value Rose; Ptc (PTC) Shareholder 40 North Management Upped Position

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 73.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 1.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 402,419 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.17 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $74.6. About 121,886 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 11/05/2018 – T1D EXCHANGE CO-FOUNDER DANA BALL TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 23/05/2018 – Global Ball Mill Market 2018-2022: Low Interest Rates are lntensifying Construction Projects, Which is Driving Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Trump Calls Comey `Untruthful Slime Ball’ as Book Details Released; 26/04/2018 – Ball at Brewers Association Craft Brewers Conference Apr 30; 27/03/2018 – Master A Million™ Bouncing Ball Receives Prestigious Activity Toy of the Year Award at the Toy & Baby Industry Awards in; 27/04/2018 – BALL CORP SAYS ON APRIL 25, BOARD AMENDED BYLAWS TO DECREASE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM THIRTEEN TO TEN – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 29/03/2018 – Bridget Foley’s Diary: Shut Up and Play Ball; 16/04/2018 – Wake Forest: Register now for HappyFeet Soccer & Preschool T-Ball; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip, 1150 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.708S Reaming Rods are intende

40 North Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 40 North Management Llc bought 412,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.98 million, up from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 40 North Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 15,147 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES; 12/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FINANCIAL 4Q LOSS 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.1B PROFIT Y/Y; 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Rev $1.25B-$1.26B; 22/03/2018 – HARK PTC REPORTS 15.12% INTEREST IN PETROFAC

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PTC Therapeutics launches convertible debt offering; shares down 5% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “BID Group to Leverage PTC ThingWorx to Improve Factory Operations and Digitally Transform the Lumber Processing Industry – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “PTC Vuforia Named “Best in Class” in Independent Analyst Report – Financial Post” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate PTC Inc. (PTC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 27,404 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 224,658 shares. Enterprise Finance Corporation has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.07% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Oak Ridge Invs Lc reported 4,794 shares. World Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,961 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 321,234 are owned by Stephens Mgmt Grp Inc Inc Ltd Llc. Cadence Management Ltd Liability holds 0.28% or 97,523 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 4,318 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn owns 873 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 535,600 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 5,285 were accumulated by Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Cambridge Investment stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95 million and $957.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 8,050 shares to 866,350 shares, valued at $82.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold BLL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 264.65 million shares or 0.92% more from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 220,500 are held by Korea Inv. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Bancshares Of Mellon Corp owns 0.05% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 2.83M shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 1,400 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc owns 0.03% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 210,125 shares. 1.26M are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 2,935 shares in its portfolio. Invesco holds 0.05% or 3.07M shares. Natixis Advsr L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,856 shares. Palisade Asset Lc stated it has 1.9% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Hudson Valley Invest Inc Adv has 3,500 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. National Pension Service reported 0.12% stake. State Street Corp invested 0.07% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia owns 53,566 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.04% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $242.36 million for 25.55 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.