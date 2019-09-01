Riverview Financial (RIVE) to pay $0.08 on Sep 30, 2019; Physicians Realty Trust Has 1.34 Sentiment

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 118 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 88 cut down and sold their stock positions in Physicians Realty Trust. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 165.39 million shares, up from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Physicians Realty Trust in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 69 Increased: 79 New Position: 39.

Riverview Financial Corp (NASDAQ:RIVE) is expected to pay $0.08 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:RIVE) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Riverview Financial Corp’s current price of $9.91 translates into 0.76% yield. Riverview Financial Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 11,757 shares traded or 56.03% up from the average. Riverview Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:RIVE) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and government entities in the United States. The company has market cap of $90.73 million. It accepts interest bearing deposits, such as money market accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and noninterest bearing and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 15.25 P/E ratio. The firm offers one-to-four family residential mortgages, consumer, automobile, educational, manufactured housing, and home equity loans; personal loans; student loans; commercial and commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans; and loans for working capital, equipment and other commercial needs, construction, and agricultural and mineral rights, as well as lines of credit loans.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 1.16 million shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500.

Physicians Realty Trust, a self-managed healthcare real estate company, focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The company has market cap of $3.20 billion. The companyÂ’s portfolio would consists of 19 medical office buildings with approximately 528,048 net leasable square feet located in 10 states. It has a 62.75 P/E ratio. It intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc holds 4.42% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust for 122,937 shares. Clean Yield Group owns 302,570 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has 1.74% invested in the company for 2.12 million shares. The Alabama-based Mesirow Financial Investment Management has invested 1.46% in the stock. Sandler Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 530,000 shares.