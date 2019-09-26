Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Shareholder Fj Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $1.27 Million; Jack In The Box (JACK) Share Price Declined While Freshford Capital Management Has Cut by $4.51 Million Its Holding

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 159,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The hedge fund held 2.25 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.24 million, up from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Riverview Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.68M market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 47,618 shares traded. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has declined 4.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RVSB News: 26/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp 4Q EPS 13c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVSB); 02/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 25/05/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend For The Second Quarter Of 2018; 07/03/2018 Riverview Promotes Steven Plambeck to Chief Lending Officer; 09/03/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Reports 2017 Financial Results; 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Riverview Bancorp; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 04/05/2018 – RIVERVIEW RUBBER ESTATES BHD RVWL.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.04 RGT (4 SEN) PER ORDINARY SHARE

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 55,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 172,728 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06 million, down from 228,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $90.13. About 228,056 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement

Since August 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $75,783 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.87, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold RVSB shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 14.11 million shares or 1.46% more from 13.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Com reported 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Strs Ohio stated it has 13,500 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) for 80 shares. 1,366 were reported by Federated Pa. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Pcl has invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Badgley Phelps And Bell accumulated 0.01% or 24,000 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.01% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) or 1.76M shares. Meeder Asset Management has 1,023 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc reported 50,375 shares. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc reported 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) for 166,638 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 155,791 shares to 207,000 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 173,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

