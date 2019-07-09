Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Holder Continental Advisors Cut Its Stake; Nantahala Capital Management Stake in Tenet Healthcare (Call) (THC) Trimmed by $30.10 Million

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (Call) (THC) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.80 million, down from 2.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 1.50 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for California and Canada; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Purchased Remaining 15% Ownership Interest in United Surgical Partners Intl; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 26/03/2018 – TENET: GLENVIEW TO SUPPORT BOARD NOMINEES, PROPOSALS; 26/03/2018 – Glenview: Agreed With Tenet Not to Acquire Beneficial Ownership in Excess of 20% Until First Anniversary of March 23, 2018 Support Agreement; 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – TENET REACHES PACT WITH GLENVIEW; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Tenet Healthcare’s Ratings; Outlook To Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TENET HEALTHCARE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK TO STABLE F; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – PURCHASE OF WCAS’S REMAINING INTEREST IN USPI WAS COMPLETED ON AN ACCELERATED TIMELINE

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 66,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 113,887 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, down from 180,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Riverview Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 29,120 shares traded. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has declined 10.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RVSB News: 02/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 Riverview Promotes Steven Plambeck to Chief Lending Officer; 09/03/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Reports 2017 Financial Results; 21/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIVE); 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 26/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp 4Q EPS 13c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVSB); 04/05/2018 – RIVERVIEW RUBBER ESTATES BHD RVWL.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.04 RGT (4 SEN) PER ORDINARY SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 25/05/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend For The Second Quarter Of 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold RVSB shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 13.91 million shares or 0.03% more from 13.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 10,900 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Menta Limited Liability Com invested in 0.22% or 69,100 shares. Granite Ltd Liability Company has 98,321 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Continental Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.39% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 0% or 89,493 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability holds 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) or 418,007 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 1,009 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 17,873 are owned by Amer Century. Lsv Asset holds 0% or 58,679 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc holds 1,689 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp invested in 237,619 shares or 0% of the stock. Ancora Limited Liability Corporation owns 27,498 shares.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (Put) (FDN) by 22,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 118,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RVSB’s profit will be $4.07 million for 11.79 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Riverview Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nike, Inc. (NKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “International Speedway Corporation (ISCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ITT Inc. (ITT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Week In Cannabis News: Curaleaf Buys Cura Partners, Canopy Buys C3, Organigram Applies For Nasdaq Listing – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week In Cannabis: Canopy Growth Trims Bruce Linton, Congressional Hearings On Ending Marijuana Prohibition, And More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week In Cannabis: Colorado Hits $1B In Sales, Harborside In Canada, Kroger Embraces CBD, And More – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Is the Single Most Important Statement Made by a Marijuana Stock Executive All Year – The Motley Fool” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week In Cannabis: Gillibrand’s Legalization Plan, Analyst Ratings, South Africa’s CBD Store, And Some Legal News – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $46.15 million for 10.79 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 19,194 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.05% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). West Family Invests accumulated 45,000 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp owns 98,100 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Serv invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Nantahala Limited Co holds 1.91% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 2.12 million shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 20,474 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability accumulated 3,933 shares. 66,466 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Llc. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 29,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2.98M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% or 1.61M shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 126,104 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cwm Lc, Nebraska-based fund reported 150 shares.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 418,690 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $90.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 116,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI).