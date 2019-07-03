Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

As Savings & Loans businesses, Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp Inc. 8 3.22 N/A 0.76 10.01 Provident Financial Services Inc. 26 4.69 N/A 1.86 13.48

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Provident Financial Services Inc. Provident Financial Services Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Provident Financial Services Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Provident Financial Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 1.1% Provident Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.55 beta. From a competition point of view, Provident Financial Services Inc. has a 0.55 beta which is 45.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.9% of Riverview Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.2% of Provident Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of Provident Financial Services Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riverview Bancorp Inc. -2.05% 0.79% 1.87% -10.76% -10.02% 4.81% Provident Financial Services Inc. -3.12% -6.41% -8.52% 0.45% -5.27% 4.86%

For the past year Riverview Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Provident Financial Services Inc.

Summary

Provident Financial Services Inc. beats Riverview Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branches in rural and suburban communities in southwest Washington State, as well as Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties of Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. It also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides trust and estate administrative services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and fiduciary, financial and tax planning, family office, estate settlement, and custody services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, it sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure, as well as offers investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. Provident Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.